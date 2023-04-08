Chetan Sharma is thrilled to have worked with Ajay Devgn in Bholaa

Young actor Chetan Sharma has already earned accolades for his performances in Sacred Games 2, Binnu Ka Sapna, Delhi Crime, Pagglait and Band Baaja Baraat. It goes without saying that he has once again stunned the audience with his stint in Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa.

“I am overwhelmed by the response as audiences are hooked to the story and outstanding action sequences. One of the sequences where I play a Bhojpuri song, walk back to my friends and eventually wink at a girl is being received well, and I am amused to see audiences whistling out loud and hooting in the theatres. It was rewarding to see people laughing at the banter I had with my friends in scenes at the police station. I think the biggest surprise was that my name in the film is also my actual name Chetan," shares the actor.

Chetan is seen comprising the role of a student who is caught by the police on charges of making nuisance with his friends. He eventually ends up getting involved in a fight against the bad guys of the plot. “I remember getting a call asking for a self-test for this part from the casting team and later they asked me to go for another round of audition where we could work on the scene in person," reminisces the Delhi Crime actor.

Chetan describes the thrilling experience of working with Ajay Devgn as grand. “There is a playful spirit to Ajay sir’s film sets. Each of the departments put the work together with great scrutiny. It is like a giant machine where every part is constantly moving to provide a solution,” adds Chetan.

The film stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Makarand Deshpande among others alongside Ajay Devgn.