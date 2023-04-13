Vipul Shah’s Commando turns 10: The film that rose action standards high in the industry

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s blockbuster hit Commando: A One Man Army starring Vidyut Jammwal clocks 10 years of its release. And now it is the right time to discuss how the filmmaker took the action sequences a notch higher a decade back and how it is now successfully progressing into becoming one of the first super hit franchise to continue on OTT.



Commando: A One Man Army is the first installment in the action thriller series and the film cemented a benchmark for more high octane action films to come. Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Chopra, Jaideep Ahlawat, the movie revolves around the story of Karan, a disavowed Indian commando, who helps protect a woman from a local thug who is hellbent on forcing her to marry him. While Commando was the first and most highly proficient martial arts movie to be made in India, this opened a row for more filmmakers to experiment with more action and adventure sequences in Indian cinema.

This movie instilled with a whirlpool of emotions for viewers to feel, from being a perfect popcorn watch to an ideal actioner that has an immaculate amount of romance. Vidyut Jammwal is in top form, doing full justice to the job at hand in the film and Shah has simply lived up to his body of work.