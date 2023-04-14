Debasish Mondal shares about his character in Amriter Sandhane and more

It was only after playing the eponymous character in Anirban Bhattacharya-directed series Mandaar, that actor Debasish Mondal got his due recognition as an actor. Till then the National School of Drama graduate had been hovering around in the industry, doing many a forgettable role in various projects, big and small. Last seen in a snarky role of a cop in the immensely popular series Shikarpur, the dynamic artiste is again turning into a policeman in the web series Amriter Sandhane, a mythological thriller directed by Abhinandan Dutta, co-starring Sauraseni and Chandan Roy Sanyal. As the series releases on Adda Times today, we speak with the actor about his character, how he chooses scripts, if he is going back to the theatres and more.

Tell us about your character in this series.

My character Ishaan Sen is an undercover agent, working for the Kolkata Police. Disha Chatterjee (Sauraseni) and her friend Anirban, both archaeology research scholars, travel to Benaras. While Disha returns, Anirban stays back and goes missing after a few days. That’s when they take the help of the police and I travel to Benaras to unravel the case. Meanwhile, an expert in the shastras is murdered and a very old scripture that had the secrets to immortality goes missing. Sometime later another murder happens in Benaras, and they figure out that this won’t be an easy case to solve. How the case slowly unravels needs to be seen on screen. But there are various shades to my character. How even a confident person like Ishaan feels vulnerable in love, definitely needs to be watched. Ishaan will evolve a lot as the series progresses.

You have played the role of a cop/agent in 4-5 other films and series including a memorable performance in Shikarpur. Do you feel typecast?

I have played a cop in Johny Bonny, in Shikarpur, in an upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee, Abar Pralay and this one. Yes, I am getting roles to play cops, but I make sure that I highlight the humanistic elements, and the characteristics of that particular person to make them more relatable. It’s not just about a cop, it’s about the person. Being in the police is just another profession, however, I try not to play similar characters back to back.

How do you distinguish/switch between characters?

I focus mainly on the script, I cannot run away from it. Considering it as a base, I try to design the character and try to differentiate them based on their characteristics. And since all the stories are so different from one another, I don’t find it difficult. I would love to work on varied subjects, but ultimately I have to choose among those that I am getting offered.

Being an NSD graduate, are you going back to the theatres anytime soon?

What excites me most now is the varied range of characters I am playing and the medium isn’t of great importance to me as of now. But I wish to go back on the stage soon, and I have some plans for it.

Your upcoming projects.

I have quite a few. Lady Chatterjee, Abar Pralay, Dibakarer Adbhut Canvas, a web series, and another film called Mastermoshai. I am currently shooting for Raktabeej, which will be released during Pujo. There are some more projects too which are still in their preproduction stage.

Amriter Sandhane streaming on Adda Times