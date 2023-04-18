Chatrapathi's Hindi remake gets Nushrratt Bharuccha opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda

The action-packed, gripping forthcoming, Chatrapathi is in the news for quite some time now and the buzz around its female lead has become a topic of discussion among the netizens. Reportedly actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen as the leading lady in the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi, opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The pair for the Hindi version is getting the audience hyped already.

To be a lead of such a film that is mounted on a huge scale, is what any actor would fantasise. Commenting on her role in this action drama, Nushrratt says, "I am excited but I also have goosebumps. This is my first Pan India action drama, and I couldn't have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star Sreenivas."

The male protagonist Sreenivas , shares his experience working with co-star Nushrratt. He says, "Working with her has been great. It was very easy to share the camaraderie, and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film." He further adds, "Chatrapathi is very special to us, and we only hope the audience like it."

Produced by Pen Studio, directed by VV Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad, this film is an official remake of SS Rajamouli's movie starring Prabhas, with identical title. The movie assures to take its audience on a thrilling cinematic ride through enthralling action sequences, engaging story-structure, along with prominent cast and crew. The movie will also be featuring actors and actresses like Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles. The nationwide release of the film marking the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda is scheduled on May 12.