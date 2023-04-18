Suriya's 42nd film Kanguva to release in 2024

Massive exhilaration is brewing around Suriya's 42nd film Kanguva. Studio Green House in association with UV creations' Vamsi- Pramod announces one of India's most awaited films Kanguva, starring Disha Patani, Yogi Babu and others in key roles. Kanguva is a tale of a robust chivalrous man with power of fire, where Superstar Suriya will be flabbergasting the audience in his various avatars.

The film is drafted and directed by Siva, and will be released in 10 different languages in 3D. On the title of the upcoming movie Siva says, "We are delighted to announce the title of Kanguva, who is a man with power of fire, majestically represented by Suriya on the screen, which will be a memorable, majestic, unique and interesting experience for cinema lovers." He further adds, "We will complete the shooting of the film and announce the release date at the earliest."

It is going to be a phenomenal watch as the film incorporates thrilling action sequences along with next level VFX and CGI. Shot across Goa, Chennai and various other places, 50 percent of the movie is yet to be filmed in the upcoming months. The makers are intending to release the film in early 2024 .