Lyricist Dr. Sagar announces his next, Afwaah, directed by Sudhir Mishra

After giving us back-to-back hit songs in Daas Dev, Setters, Anaarkali of Aarah, Bheed, and Khaki—the Bihar Chapter—Dr Sagar announces an exciting new project. The lyricist has been known for his exceptional work in the music industry, and his contribution to the film industry has been remarkable. His work has always been appreciated by the audience, and he has been able to carve out a niche for himself in the industry.

Afwaah is a much-awaited project, and the audience is eagerly waiting to witness Dr Sagar's work in this movie. The film, directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. This isn't the first time Dr Sagar has collaborated with such incredible filmmakers, and expressing his excitement on the same, the lyricist says, "Sudhir Mishra is one of my favourite filmmakers and his upcoming film, Afwaah, is all set to release on May 5. I have always been able to write something different under the guidance of Sudhir. Earlier, the song Khwabon Ki Duniya Mukammal Kahan Hai for the film Daas Dev was written under his direction, and now once again we have come together to bring something fresh to the audience. Afwaah is a must-watch film of this era."

The lyricist also went on to say, "I have put my heart and soul into creating the lyrics for this movie, and I hope that the audience will appreciate it. It is always a pleasure to work with Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha, and I am honoured to be a part of their team.

"I am excited to see how the audience reacts to the music and the movie as a whole, and I hope they enjoy it as much as I enjoyed creating it," he adds.

This talented lyricist is back with yet another project, and we can't wait to witness Dr. Sagar's work in this new movie.