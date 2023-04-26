On the completion of glorious 10 years, Aashiqui 2 continues to rule many hearts

Ten years back, Bollywood welcomed this romantic love story filled with emotion, passion, and intensity, Aashiqui 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. This movie created a different kind of sensation among the audiencee, not just for its story, but also for the sizzling chemistry between the leads, and not to mention its heartwarming songs. Today marks 10 glorious years of this remarkable film.



One of the most prominent actresses of today, Shraddha Kapoor made her debut with Aashiqui 2 and it evidently gave her career a breakthrough. Her on-screen character 'Aarohi' gained so much popularity and love from the audience that it literally became her second name, and even after a decade, fans still call her by that name wherever she travels. An incident where the gorgeous actress was addressed as Aarohi by an airport official in Mumbai gives us a fair idea about the craze this character created 10 years ago, which still persists.



Sraddha Kapoor feels lucky and blessed to be a part of this movie that brought about such positive changes in her life. The amount of love and support from fans that this movie showered on her still makes her feel like she's on cloud nine. Her popularity is not just limited to movie buffs and her fans, but also photographers who continue to recognise and call her Aarohi.



Shraddha's stellar performance as Aarohi not only made Aashiqui 2 a box office hit during that time, but also made it a nostalgic movie for millennials today. Those soulful songs are still etched in the memories of many and rule their playlists.