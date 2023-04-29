'Ram Siya Ram', audio teaser from Adipurush, launches on occasion of Sita Navami

Team Adipurush pays tribute to one of the most worshiped woman of Indian history, Janaki, with its audio teaser of Ram Siya Ram. In the movie, actress Kriti Sanon will be potraying the role of Janaki who is an epitome of devotion, courage, selflessness and purity. In celebrating the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami, the makers released the audio teaser with a motion poster of Kriti Sanon as Janaki conveying deep emotions with her teary eyes, which took the internet by storm.

Encapsulating the spirit of Janaki's unshakeable devotion towards Ram, the song has successfully touched the hearts of many with its stirring tune and attempts to immerse the audience in a trance of spiritualism. The makers of the film are ceaselessly surprising the audience with new glances of its characters, creating a craze even before its release.

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, the movie will be releasing globally on June 16. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon on the lead, it will also star Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.



