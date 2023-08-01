Mithun Chakraborty to portray Rahmat in Kabuliwala

Every Bengali kid grows up reading the classics, and Rabindranath Tagore's Kabuliwala is one such text. No matter, how many times you read, watch or listen to it, it never gets old. We will get to watch Kabuliwala again, thanks to Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment. They have unveiled today the initial glimpse of "Kabuliwala," a remarkable cinematic creation inspired by the timeless work of Tagore.

Mithun Chakraborty will portray the character of Rahmat in Tagore's masterpiece, a role that profoundly resonates with audiences of all generations. This project, directed by Suman Ghosh and brought to life by the visionary producers Jyoti Deshpande, Shrikant Mohta, and Mahendra Soni, is poised to reignite the same warmth and emotions that touched hearts in the past.

The soulful music will be composed by the Indraadip Dasgupta, which will further elevate the emotive journey.

The film is all set to release in Christmas 2023.