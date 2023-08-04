Actress Auroshikha Dey on her film Lomad that releases today

An FTII Pune alumna, actress Auroshikha Dey, who was previously seen in movies like Chatrapathi, The Warrior Queen of Jhansi, Charlie Ke Chakkar Mein and web series like Damaged and Flesh, is back in the news for a very interesting film Lomad.

Directed by Hemwant Tiwari, Lomad claims to be the world's first black-and-white single-take film and has already won several critical accolades at various film festivals. As the film is all set to release in theatres on August 4, we speak with Auroshikha about the same and more.

How was it working in Lomad?

I have worked with Hemwant earlier as well for a short film called Salaam which was written and directed by him. When he shared the idea of Lomad with me I was amazed and intrigued but it was all at a very nascent stage then. Finally, when he narrated the entire script to me I promptly decided to be a part of their magical journey because I knew we are going to create history.

The concept of one take black and white feature film without any cuts and edits was the first thing that captivated my mind. Hemwant had an exceptional vision and I definitely wanted to be a part of the incredible journey.

Auroshikha Dey

What’s your role in the film?

I play a very interesting character in Lomad but I can’t talk much about my part. All I can say is that I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible movie that will take you on a journey that you won’t forget. We rehearsed for six months since being a one-take film we had to do a lot of practice for the final take. It’s just not just about the dialogue but the lights that you need to catch and the camera angle to focus on as you jump from one scene to another flawlessly with no cuts and edits.

Since I worked earlier with Hemwant, both as a director and as an actor, I was familiar with his process of working. He is a very thorough director and it was a great experience to be able to fulfil his vision.

What kind of roles do you love taking up?

Any role that challenges me as an actor, takes me out of my comfort zone and makes me challenge myself and fight at the same time to bring out the best in me.

Auroshikha Dey

As an outsider in the industry, how is the struggle as an actor?

You have to always prove yourself in the industry to get a project. As an outsider, there is an added layer of complexity because you always have to start from ground zero. It’s a harsh world out there both emotionally and financially and it takes time for talent to be recognised and more importantly, treasured and remunerated. Acting is like any other profession and chasing a dream is never easy but I learned how to believe in myself and keep at it.

Your upcoming projects?

I have a web series directed by Raj Amit Kumar for MX Player and an international feature film, The Shameless directed by Konstantin Bojanov.

Lomad releases in theatres today.