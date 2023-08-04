Jackie Shroff's intense look in Jailer creates a stir

Bollywood legend Jackie Shroff is all set to make waves in the South Indian film industry with his power-packed performance in Rajnikanth's much-anticipated film Jailer. The movie, directed by Nelson, is slated to hit the screens on August 10.

While the trailer provides just a glimpse of Jackie, it has been enough to stir excitement within the viewers making it a highly anticipated role to look forward to.

Jackie Shroff's look in the upcoming movie Jailer is nothing short of captivating and intriguing. Portraying a negative character, Jackie's appearance exudes an aura of authority and power. In the trailer, he is seen donning a bold and intense look, which has left the audience in awe.

Jackie Shroff

Sporting a traditional touch, Jackie Shroff wears a striking red tika on his forehead, adorns a bold earring, and his character wardrobe resembles all things power and dominance.

Fans are already praising his impactful appearance, and many are calling it a remarkable comeback. Interestingly, Jackie had shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film Uttar Dakshin.