Wamiqa Gabbi to star in Atlee and Murad Khetani’s next

After the immense success of Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi gears up to star in Atlee and Murad Khetani’s next Hindi production with Varun Dhawan. The movie which is currently untitled but is popularly referred to as #VD18 is scheduled for a May 31, 2024 release.

Wamiqa who has previously presented her acting prowess in shows like Grahan and Mai is excited to be a part of the new project. She states, “I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh is definitely something I’m looking forward to. I have been waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it. I’m really excited to be working and collaborating with Murad sir and Atlee.”

#VD18 is written by screenwriter Kalees who has been credited for his critically acclaimed film Kee. It promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience with power-packed performances from stellar actors. It is also one of the top highly anticipated movies of 2024 with its compact storyline and perfectionist directors.

On the work front, Wamiqa is currently shooting in Budapest. She also awaits the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s debut OTT series- Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley and another film directed by Bhardwaj titled Khufiya co-starring Tabu.