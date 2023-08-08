Chennai Express turns 10, Deepika remembers her role as Meenamma

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone continues to be one of the most loved superstars who has given innumerable hit films in various genres and roles in her 15-year-old career. Out of all, one role that continues to stand out is her very iconic role of 'Meenamma' from the superhit film Chennai Express. The actress was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this romantic comedy and she played a South Indian girl to perfection like no other actor.

While fans still continue to recreate many of her scenes and dialogues from the film, Deepika is overwhelmed by the love she continues to get, and on the occasion of the film completing 10 years, she shares, "People say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So, when I was offered Chennai Express, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenamma, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date."

Deepika Padukone

Released in 2013, Chennai Express was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year that swept all the major awards and also won the hearts of the masses. The chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was enormously loved by the audience while the film also booked a huge profit at the box office. Moreover, the songs of the film also topped the chartbuster list, keeping fans grooving to date.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and in Nag Ashwin's Project K.