First look of Pratik Gandhi-Patralekhaa starrer Phule out

The much-awaited biopic, chronicling the remarkable lives of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule, wrapped up its shoot, and released its first look that encapsulates the essence of their exceptional legacy. The film titled Phule, is directed by Ananth Mahadevan, and stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in titular characters.

Producer Suunil Jaiin of Kingsmen Productions has joined forces with Ritesh Kudecha, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha and Pranay Chokshi of Dancing Shiva Films to make this project a success.

Pratik Gandhi (second from right) along with the makers

Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, visionary social reformers, charted a path-breaking revolution towards female education and the eradication of caste and gender-based discrimination. During the challenging period of British imperialism, they established India's first girls' school in Pune in 1848, leaving an indelible impact on the nation's educational reforms and igniting the flame of modern education in India. Jyotiba Phule’s immense contribution in establishing gender and caste equality rendered him the esteemed title of ‘Mahatma’.