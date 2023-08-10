With Made in Heaven 2, Reema Kagti & Zoya Akhtar ace their content!

With the goal of impactful storytelling guiding Tiger Baby’s vision, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s studio is fast becoming the home for creating cutting edge content, both within the OTT and commercial space. They create captivating stories that explore different aspects of the society, appealing to the urban audiences. Boasting of an incredible scale and solid production value, with the production house of Tiger Baby, the duo is creating various worlds that have the audiences hooked.

Made in Heaven 2 poster

Their latest project, Made in Heaven 2, showcases the dynamic lives of wedding planners in India, and explores various shades of the prevalent societal norms. With the recently released Dahaad, they portrayed a compelling story of mysterious deaths of a series of women in a small district of Rajasthan. On the other side, Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies is set in the aglo-Indian community of India, in a fictional hill station down in our country, called Riverdale.

From Dahaad to Made In Heaven 2 to The Archies, Reema and Zoya are the only ones moving from one world to another effortlessly and successfully portraying diverse worlds with such finesse. Dabbling in the world of different content pieces, the duo has proved there's no world they can't create, and they can go to any length to mount their projects. These projects take place in diverse settings, from the desert plains of Rajasthan to the bustling urban lives of Indians.

The Archies poster

Zoya and Reema's collaboration has established them as the masters of storytelling with meticulous research. They break away from Bollywood stereotypes, focusing on complex characters and societal issues. Their mission is to delve into characters' depths and shed light on intricate societal complexities.