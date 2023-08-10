Yaariyan 2 teaser hints at a whirlwind of emotions

Back in 2014, Divya Khosla Kumar changed the era of college romance with her film Yaariyan. Cut to 2023, Yaariyan 2 comes in celebrating the crazy cousins' bond, no less than a bond of true friends. As the teaser for Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's musical extravaganza drops in, we can say that it's time to witness the quest of finding friends in family and the family in friends.

The cast at the teaser launch

Like Yaariyan, music is one of the high point of Yaariyan 2 as well. In fact, the little glimpses of Sunny Sunny in the teaser will leave you excited for the new version. What's also amazing is the fresh on-screen pairings that Radhika and Vinay have brought in with Kolkata boy Yash Daasguptaa, Warina Hussain, Anaswara Rajan, and "wink girl" Priya Varrier joining the crazy cousins as their love interests, audiences will only be left in awe.

The movie which will hit theatres on October 20 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari.