Madhumita Sarcar speaks on Cheeni 2

Madhumita Sarcar is back again in Mainak Bhaumik’s Cheeni 2, a film about self-discovery, that also stars Aparajita Adhya, Lily Chakravarty, Pinky Banerjee, Soumya Mukherjee, Anirban Chakrabarti and others in pivotal roles. The bubbly actress, who loves mountains, tell us that treks keep her fit. “I am in town only when I am shooting, the rest of the year, I am in the hills,” she adds. We speak to Madhumita about Cheeni 2, how relatable her character was, her first Hindi project and more.

How excited are you about Cheeni 2?

I’m very excited, especially because it’s a collaboration with Mainak Bhaumik. He’s very dear to me, more so because of Cheeni. When he came up with the concept of Cheeni 2, I was thrilled. The story is completely different from Cheeni. It’s not a sequel; even the characters are not the same.

How’s this Cheeni (as a character)? Do you relate to her?

This Cheeni is a lot spicier than the previous one, and I got to learn a lot from the character. And yes, there are a lot of similarities, which I never realised before. When I read the script, I was like, okay the girl is too eccentric, speaks on your face, and I am not like that. Much later I realised that Cheeni was Madhumita onscreen. So it was like a journey of self discovery with this character.

Your co-actor Soumya Mukherjee was saying that you are philosophical. Are you, really?

I have been a philosophy student, so when I speak, my friends and colleagues find me philosophical. But those are actually the truths of life.

Aparajita and Madhumita in a still from the film

You are debuting in Bollywood. Tell us about it.

The film is called Farz. It’s directed by Preetam Mukherjee, and I will be seen opposite Tanuj Virwani. I am really lucky to have got this opportunity. I love to mould myself, and this is another learning chance. The shoot will probably start from next month.

Byomkesh O Durgo Rohoshyo is releasing today as well. Nervous?

Not at all. I am extremely excited to see Dev and Rukmini Maitra as Byomkesh and Satyabati. And most importantly, Byomkesh and Cheeni 2 are completely different genres of cinema, and whoever loves watching Bengali films, will watch both.

Upcoming works?

Apart from Cheeni 2 and Farz, I have a few films in the pipeline that I can’t reveal right now.