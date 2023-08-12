Check out the IFFM 2023 winners
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards once again took centre stage, honouring the finest cinematic gems from the Indian film industry.
The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne, created an unforgettable night to celebrate cinematic brilliance. Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Mohit Agarwal for Agra took home the top acting honours while Sita Ramam was announced the Best Film, Agra the Best Indie Film, and Kannada Filmmaker Prithvi Konanur Best Director.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Jury Awards
Best Documentary
To Kill A Tiger
Best Indie Film
Agra
Best Performance in Film (MALE)
Mohit Agarwal for Agra
Best Performance in a film (FEMALE)
Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Best Director
Prithvi Konanur - Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)
Best Film
Sita Ramam
Best Performance (MALE) in a Series
Vijay Varma for Dahaad
Best Performance (FEMALE) in a series
Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire
Best Series
Jubilee
Best Short Film - People’s Choice
Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik
Best Short Film - Australia
Home by Mark Russel Bernard
Honorary Awards
Equality in Cinema Awards to the movie Darlings
People’s Choice Award to Pathaan
Award to Karan Johar for his 25 years as a filmmaker
Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema - Kartik Aaryan
Diversity in Cinema Award - Mrunal Thakur
Disruptor Award - Bhumi Pednekar
Rainbow Stories Award to Onir for Pine Cone.