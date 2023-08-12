Home Entertainment Cinema

Check out the IFFM 2023 winners

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  12th August 2023 05:41 PM   |   Published :   |  12th August 2023 05:41 PM
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji

(L-R) Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards once again took centre stage, honouring the finest cinematic gems from the Indian film industry.

The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne, created an unforgettable night to celebrate cinematic brilliance. Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Mohit Agarwal for Agra took home the top acting honours while Sita Ramam was announced the Best Film, Agra the Best Indie Film, and Kannada Filmmaker Prithvi Konanur Best Director. 

Here is the complete list of winners:

Jury Awards

Best Documentary
To Kill A Tiger

Best Indie Film
Agra

Vijay Varma; Bhumi Pednekar

Best Performance in Film (MALE)
Mohit Agarwal for Agra

Best Performance in a film (FEMALE)
Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 

Best Director
Prithvi Konanur - Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

Best Film
Sita Ramam

Best Performance (MALE) in a Series
Vijay Varma for Dahaad

Best Performance (FEMALE) in a series
Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Best Series
Jubilee

Best Short Film - People’s Choice
Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik

Best Short Film -  Australia
Home by Mark Russel Bernard 

Mrunal Thakur; Onir

Honorary Awards

Equality in Cinema Awards to the movie Darlings

People’s Choice Award to Pathaan

Award to Karan Johar for his 25 years as a filmmaker

Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema - Kartik Aaryan

Diversity in Cinema Award - Mrunal Thakur

Disruptor Award - Bhumi Pednekar

Rainbow Stories Award to Onir for Pine Cone.

