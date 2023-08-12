Check out the IFFM 2023 winners

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards once again took centre stage, honouring the finest cinematic gems from the Indian film industry.

The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne, created an unforgettable night to celebrate cinematic brilliance. Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Mohit Agarwal for Agra took home the top acting honours while Sita Ramam was announced the Best Film, Agra the Best Indie Film, and Kannada Filmmaker Prithvi Konanur Best Director.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Jury Awards

Best Documentary

To Kill A Tiger

Best Indie Film

Agra

Vijay Varma; Bhumi Pednekar

Best Performance in Film (MALE)

Mohit Agarwal for Agra

Best Performance in a film (FEMALE)

Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Best Director

Prithvi Konanur - Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

Best Film

Sita Ramam

Best Performance (MALE) in a Series

Vijay Varma for Dahaad

Best Performance (FEMALE) in a series

Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Best Series

Jubilee

Best Short Film - People’s Choice

Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik

Best Short Film - Australia

Home by Mark Russel Bernard

Mrunal Thakur; Onir

Honorary Awards

Equality in Cinema Awards to the movie Darlings

People’s Choice Award to Pathaan

Award to Karan Johar for his 25 years as a filmmaker

Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema - Kartik Aaryan

Diversity in Cinema Award - Mrunal Thakur

Disruptor Award - Bhumi Pednekar

Rainbow Stories Award to Onir for Pine Cone.