Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War teaser out 

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and versatile actor-producer Pallavi Joshi have consistently brought captivating and thought-provoking narratives to audiences through their films. Their works shed light on crucial and eye-opening subjects for the masses. Continuing this trend, they have now unveiled the teaser for their highly anticipated upcoming film, The Vaccine War, as a special treat on the occasion of India's Independence Day, August 15.



The film is poised to depict the triumph of scientists and the 130 crore people who fought a battle during the COVID-19 era. The teaser provides glimpses of a cutting-edge laboratory where the vaccine is being prepared. In another shot, it captures a group of scientists moving purposefully towards an elevator, symbolising a significant yet covert advancement in vaccine development.

The teaser then introduces Pallavi as a scientist, accompanied by her team of assistants. While the teaser doesn't reveal much about the film's plot, each scene and frame is laden with intrigue. The teaser offers glimpses of Sapthami, Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar, and several other cast members, hinting at the hidden narratives ready to unfold.

Also read: Kannada actor Samyukta Hornad lands a prominent role in 'Kichcha 46'

Actor-producer, Pallavi shares about the film, “The Vaccine War is a very special film that will narrate the real story of the vaccine war that our country fought together against the hazardous COVID-19 virus. As the teaser captured some essential moments from the film, we are eagerly excited to present the film to the globe and show the glory proudly of our country.”

Directed by Vivek, The Vaccine War stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi in prominent roles.



The Vaccine War releases worldwide on September 28

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada

