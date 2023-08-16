'Abhishek Banerjee reminds me of Irrfan,' says Nikkhil Advani

Abhishek Banerjee’s performances have always won him praises not only from the audience but from his co-actor and directors as well. Time and again Abhishek has received many compliments from his directors and it’s no different with the director of his upcoming film Vedaa, Nikkhil Advani commented on Abhishek's performance while stating the fact that he reminds him of late Irrfan Khan.

As Nikkhil shared the Jodhpur schedule wrap-up picture of Vedaa with the entire team, he left a long note praising everyone, including Abhishek.

"4 Years Ago I decided to tell this story. @aseemarrora was the first person I spoke with and then my partners in crime at @emmayentertainment @onlyemmay and @madhubhojwani.

Along the way I turned to @thejohnabraham whom I hope will always keep wanting to be part of the stories that I want to tell and I met @sharvari whom I always wish to see in my 9 inch monitor and 70 foot screen . @nowitsabhi what do I say about every frame you command. You make me miss Irrfan more everyday. @tamannaahspeaks thank you for answering my call.

The Jodhpur schedule of #Vedaa has wrapped and everyone who needs to be thanked for sticking through “most rain in 100 years” and the tough (OMFG how tough) schedule from step well to Kejarla are not in this picture, but you know who you are.

I am blessed because of you guys.

@shariq_patel #BhumikaBhandula @zeestudiosofficial ever ever grateful

@johnabrahament @minnakshidas"

Meanwhile, on the work front, as the trailer of Dream Girl 2 has recently been released, the audience is excited to watch Abhishek Banerjee coming back in this most love franchise, while other than this he will be seen in films like Stree 2, Apruva, and Section 84.