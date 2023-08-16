Feature film Hukus Bukus to narrate today's realities

In an era where stories serve as mirrors to society, Hukus Bukus helmed by directors Vinay Bhardwaj and Saumitra Singh emerges as a cinematic gem that holds up a mirror to the past, the present, and the timeless struggle of identity. The film stars Arun Govil, Darsheel Safary and Gautam Vig in pivotal roles.

The film's title itself carries profound significance, drawing from the poignant Kashmiri lullaby Hukus Bukus, which translates to "Why are you killing us when the maker of both of us is the same God?" The lullaby, much like the film's narrative, is a reminder of a shared origin, questioning the violence and division that has marred the essence of unity.

Hukus Bukus

Hukus Bukus, a tale deeply rooted in the Kashmiri Pandit experience, remarkably resonates with the ongoing debates surrounding religious sites and heritage preservation, notably the Gyanvapi Mosque and the Ayodhya Temple. The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Ayodhya Temple issue are emblematic of the challenges societies face when addressing historical and religious structures. Just as the protagonist of the film endeavours to establish a Krishna temple in his homeland to safeguard tradition.

Director Vinay Bhardwaj says, “I would say the hero of the film is Lord Krishna himself and his actions to support a devotee during his struggle for the community and winning against all odds with the grace of the god and Bhagvat Gita in the game of life and cricket is the essence."

The film is presented by Dr Raju Chadha and produced by Asees Chadha and Ravina Thakur.