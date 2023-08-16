Manushi Chhillar announces her two upcoming films

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar is surely rising as one of the prominent talents of the industry, and the former Miss World is on a roll with two back-to-back biggest announcements of her upcoming film.

Manushi Chillar, who made the country proud at the global level by winning the prestigious Miss World title in 2017, is on cloud nine with the news of two major, important announcements in one day. The first announcement came from her first big-budget and bilingual film, Operation Valentine, in which she will be seen in the role of a radar officer and in an action-packed role. The film co-starring Varun Tej will release on big screens on December 8, 2023, while the other big announcement of the day came from her other much-awaited film, The Great Indian Family, in which she will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, will release on September 22, 2023.

The posters

Sharing her excitement on such a big day, Manushi says, “I’m super excited and thrilled that two of my films have been announced today, ‘Operation Valentine’ and ‘The Great Indian Family’. Two films on the very same day! Both are completely different genres. ‘Operation Valentine’ is an action - drama, very different from ‘The Great Indian Family’ which is a family entertainer, a light-hearted, sweet story. Two roles, two shades, two announcements - only gratitude. In both the films people will get to see me in completely different roles. I have absolutely enjoyed shooting for both the films and I’m very excited for their release.”

Besides Operation Valentine and The Great Indian Family, Manushi will be seen in Tehran opposite John Abraham.