Kashish Rizwan on playing a young Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Jalsa fame actress Kashish Rizwan is currently enjoying the success of her first big screen bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani where she's seen essaying young Dhanlaxmi played by Jaya Bachchan.

The actress spills the beans about her dreams turning into reality, her experience playing the character, working with director Karan Johar and her journey.

On answering if there were challenges playing Dhanlaxmi, Kashish states, "Absolutely not! And I’ll tell you why. Karan Johar is the captain cool. The environment he creates on the sets with his wonderful team is super relaxed. He is very approachable with his actors. However, the only challenge I had was meeting him for the first time. Being a fan of his work for years, my heart was racing but the camera calmed me down. Since being in front of the camera is my comfort space."

Kashish

Describing her experience working with Karan she says, "He really knows what he wants from his actors. Each time he would brief me before we went for the scenes. More like, he would perform it himself and then I would just replicate that! He is a fantastic actor by the way. I would be in awe seeing him do all of that. A lot of scenes we shot, didn’t end up making to the film. But it was the most fun to shoot."

Speaking about how her acting career took a flight she says, "Right since childhood I’ve only wanted to become an actor. In school also, I was the kid who was more involved in the extra curricular activities. Outside school I was taking all the other classes-dancing, singing. I used to mimic my school teachers and one day my father jokingly said there’s an acting school by Anupam Kher I’ll send you there after you complete school. As soon as my 12th results were out, I told my father ‘now I’m going to Mumbai to the school you told me about’. I am the youngest in my family, my father is very protective of me and he wasn’t prepared for this move. So he asked me to stay for one more year in Kolkata and enrol myself in a college (The Bhawanipur Education Society College) which understands the extra curricular better. It was basically a ‘student of the year college’ where I could just go and do the things I love and attendance wouldn’t be an issue. I was in the dance team of my college and in that one year itself I got into this competition where I was titled as ‘Miss Talented Fresh Face’ and it took off from there. Next year, I was in Mumbai, making my dreams come true."

Screengrab of her look as a young Dhanlaxmi

Sharing about her expression on making her Bollywood debut with Dharma she mentions, "The film is doing so well and it’s no wonder. Trust me, I am not saying that because I am a part of it but I genuinely am a fan of this film and these stars in the film. These are the people I have looked up to. To have my name associated with something so big, is what I am extremely grateful for. It’s safe to say I manifested this in my life! Again I didn’t get the chance to spend time with these great actors on set because my sequence was a flashback. But I met everyone later. You know that feeling, where you know you belong here because you have thought about this your whole life but also a part of you is just like ‘how is this my life!’. It was that."

Talking about her future aspirations she shares, "I don’t know what’s next but I am honestly very excited to see what my journey holds for me. I am working on myself, my craft. Actor is all I have wanted to become for the longest I can recall. I hold a keen interest in dance and in music too. I can’t wait to do those on screen as well. I am auditioning for very exciting projects. I want to keep working with good filmmakers. I am definitely looking out for leads but that being said, I am also open to play promising roles."