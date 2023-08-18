Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari looks back as Bareilly Ki Barfi turns 6

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has always won the hearts of the audience with interesting and compelling stories. As the filmmaker enjoys a huge slate of amazing movies, one amongst many is her 2017 released romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi. With her ace direction abilities, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari brought a perfect blend of love, friendship, family drama, comedy, and an amazing musical album. As the film received widespread critical acclaim upon release, it is indeed a special one in the director's career, and to cherish six years of the film, Ashwiny took to social media to reminisce the beautiful memories.

She shared some BTS stills from the sets and can be seen with the cast and the team. She wrote in the caption -

"The canvas of human life has many more stories to tell and learn in this lifetime. Gratitude for showering so much of love for #BareillykiBarfi. #6yearsofBareillykiBarfi"

Kriti Sanon in Bareilly in Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi starred Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, with Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles. In the film, the director brought an amazing story decked with regional flavours to it that made it resonate with the wider audience. Ashwiny won the Filmfare Awards, Zee Cine Awards, and Bollywood Film Journalists Awards for Best Director for the firm.

Her Bas Karo Aunty is due to release soon.