Dono's music album has elements of a romantic musical

Upcoming film Dono’s title track was launched by Rajshri’s OG pair – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree earlier this week and the song left music lovers across the country smitten! Armaan Malik’s magical voice on Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy’s timeless composition and Irshad Kamil’s lyrics has made the title track a chartbuster already! As the complete audio album launched today, now is the time to witness the musical treat that Avnish Barjatya's directorial actually is!

Dono’s album is eight songs strong. Entirely composed by Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy and penned by Irshad Kamil, the album is a bouquet of all genres and moods. Rajshri Productions is known to have a musical legacy. With 60 films under the banner and numerous evergreen chartbusters, unforgettable music is something obviously expected from a Rajshri film. Dono, Rajshri and Jio Studio’s next film, starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma, directed by Avnish S. Barjatya, promises to further Rajshri’s musical legacy with its versatile and fresh music.

Set against a lavish wedding backdrop, the album will surely be a hit in the upcoming wedding season. With seasoned voices like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali and Armaan Malik contributing to the album alongside fresh vocals of Romy, Himani Kapoor, Siddharth Mahadevan, Lisa Mishra, Shivam Mahadevan, Shrinidhi Ghatate and Pratibha Singh Baghel, the album is here to stay at the top of music charts.

The album is streaming on all music platforms.