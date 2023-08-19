Rahul Sinha plays an encounter specialist in web series AK47

Rahul Sinha, an actor and theatre artiste, who is currently seen in Subhash Ghai’s show Jaanaki on Doordarshan, will next be seen playing a pivotal role in the web series, AK47, helmed by director Shashie Vermaa. It also stars Shekhar Suman and Ravi Kishan, and is set in the 90s Bihar.

Giving insights into his role, the actor says, “I play Vishvambhar Singh, an encounter specialist, which is based on a real life character. It was a challenging role as the character has different layers to it.”

Talking about how he landed the role he says, “On behalf of Endemol Shine India Production, casting director, Shivam Gupta, called me for an audition. He showed it to the director of the series, Shashie Vermaa, and I was selected."

Rahul Sinha

Rahul tells us that he prepared for this character by doing a lot of research on the real life character. “I had to visualise a lot of things to give originality to the charactrer.”

Describing his experience working with Shekhar Suman and Ravi Kishan, he adds, “Working with stars like Shekhar Suman and Ravi Kishan was a learning experience. On the set they were very co-operative and caring. In fact, my co-artistes, director, and the whole crew were very supportive and it was a pleasure to work with such a talented team.”