Dulquer Salmaan calls it ‘biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema’ as ‘King of Kotha’ trailer plays at Times Square

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is awaiting the release of his action thriller film King of Kotha, shared his excitement as the trailer of the movie was played at New York’s Times Square, saying it’s the ‘biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema’.

Dulquer took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, wherein we can see a glimpse of the trailer being featured at Times Square. People on the streets of New York were seen cheering for the actor. He captioned the post, “Cannot contain my excitement. 'King of Kotha' has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City's Times Square. Having visited the busy and vibrant Time's Square several times, never even dreamed of appearing on the screens there. Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema. #bigbigmoment #takingourcinematotheworld #KingOfKotha #august24th (sic).”

King of Kotha, Dulquer's all-time high-budget film, is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios and tells the story of two eras. It is the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. Earlier, the trailer of the movie was unveiled by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and also by South legends Suriya, Mohanlal and Nagarjuna.

The flick also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran and Anikha Surendran. It is slated to be released in theatres on August 24.

Dulquer was recently seen as narcotics officer Arjun Varma in Guns & Gulaabs, which is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts', set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series by Raj & DK is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charm of the decade.

Set against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. The series which was released on Netflix on August 18, boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late actor Satish Kaushik.