Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy closes IFFM 2023

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM) came to an official closure with Anurag Kashyap’s movie Kennedy. Kashyap along with Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt were officially present for the occasion. The film received laurels for its overall presentation and performance.

Sunny Leone expressed her feelings by saying, “I’m grateful to be here. It really means a lot when we can present films to every community. In fact, Melbourne is a very important stop for us for our film Kennedy. We are also very proud to be a part of IFFM”.

The closing night of the Film Festival was star-studded and was definitely a platform that brought together Indian and Australian names from the film industries to continue the dialogue which started through the film festival. The Festival hosted names like Rani Mukherji, Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aryan, Karan Johar, the team of Sita Ramam, and many more this year. It screened over 100 films across 22 languages, giving a glimpse of the vast repertoire of talent that exists in India.

The applause and appreciation received by Kennedy in Melbourne after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival has increased the hopes of the audience.