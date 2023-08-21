Dream Girl 2 drops new song ‘Jamnapaar’

Dream Girl 2 has just launched its latest song Jamnapaar which promises to be another chart-topper very soon. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana dancing to the tunes, the song has a peppy beat which is brought alive by the music composition of Meet Bros.

The song has been sung by Meet Bros, Neha Kakkar, Mannuni Desai, and Samaaira Chandhoke. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and the English parts by Jonita Gandhi. The song has been produced by Sourav Roy and is available across all streaming platforms. The song adds perspective to the overall narration of the movie and the dazzle and sparkles liven up everybody’s moods. The upbeat music makes everyone tap their feet and sway to the catchy tune.

Dream Girl 2 features Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey in lead roles along with a marvelous supporting cast comprising Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Paresh Rawal and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie is anticipated to be a riot of laughter considering the immense treasure trove of talent performing in it.

The movie is all set to release on August 25, 2023. It is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.