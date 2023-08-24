Raghav Juyal and Guneet Monga reunite for the movie Kill

Actor Raghav Juyal and producer Guneet Monga come together for the action-packed thriller movie Kill. This would be their second collaboration post Gyarah Gyarah which is set to release in November 2023, which was their maiden project together. The film is already making the audience anticipate it with murmurs about its high-octane action sequences and storytelling.

Kill is being jointly produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. It will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and features a dynamic cast including Raghav Juyal and Lakshya.

Juyal states, “I would not have imagined myself here a few years back but the script of Kill is incredibly engaging and I am excited to collaborate with the team again. The movie would most certainly bring a new definition of action films in Indian cinema. Guneet is a visionary and Karan sir is the definition of backing films that have become phenomenal successes and to work with this duo is exhilarating.”

As his movies get momentum, it is intriguing to see Juyal leave behind the space of comedy and experiment with a variety of roles, thus proving his versatility.