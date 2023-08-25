SRK unveils multi-faceted poster of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan in a new social media post recently unveiled a multi-faceted poster of his upcoming release Jawan. Post the grand success of Pathan, earlier this year; King Khan fans are anticipating with bated breath his upcoming release on September 7, 2023.

SRK’s looks in Jawan have already garnered much attention and discussion through the various teasers, trailers, and posters which have been doing the rounds for quite some time. From a wounded look to a bald head, his look snippets have raised the curiosity bar in trying to find out the reasons behind every look and the stories associated with them.

For the first time, all his avatars are brought together in this multi-faceted poster which has been shared by him on his social media. He captions it as “…There's a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!”. The social media post has already garnered much attention from his fans as well as celebs. His co-actor in Main Hoon Na Zayed Khan comments, “All the best Shah bhai! Looking stella” while actor Payel Rohatgi also says, “All the best”.

It is hoped that Jawan will reinstate versatility and seamless transition between the various looks like never before. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The Red Chillies Entertainment presentation will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7. It also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.