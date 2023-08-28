'Gadar 2' becomes third-highest grossing film in Hindi, surpasses 'K.G.F. 2' collections

The recently released Sunny Deol-starrer film Gadar 2 is causing a rampage as it emerges as the third-highest grossing Hindi film of all time after crossing the lifetime collections of the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and more recently the Yash-starrer K.G.F.: Chapter 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly called Twitter) on Sunday to share the development in the collections of Gadar 2. The film has collected INR 439.95 crores in India so far.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Crosses KGF2, Baahubali 2

He wrote, “CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… After crossing lifetime biz of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 439.95 cr. #India biz (sic)”.

Film exhibitor and distributor Sunny Khanna says, “The film has an average of 75-80 percent occupancy rate in theatres on weekends. This film has given life to theatres, which were thinking of shutting down. Leave aside the national chain of multiplexes, even the small multiplexes, which earlier had an occupancy rate of 8 percent are now witnessing 60% occupancy rate and it’s only because of Gadar 2”.

Gadar 2 Highest Grossing Film After Pathaan

He shared that the film’s collections peaked on Independence Day, saying, “The business of Gadar 2 was huge on Independence Day but what’s surprising is that the film witnessed just a marginal drop of 30 percent on second Saturday. Even a big hit like Pathaan, which is the highest grossing Hindi film had a huge drop on second Saturday but Gadar 2 seems to be unstoppable at this point.”

He further mentioned that it's a good time for movies in theatres because this is a rare occurrence when films from diverse geographies are doing good business. There’s superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Gadar 2, the Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar, Gadar 2 and the Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 all of which are performing well at the box-office.

“There’s a good momentum in the industry. The exhibitor sector is a crucial sector and our industry has been facing major issues in this sector ever since the pandemic struck. But with the performance of Gadar 2, ‘Jailer’ and ‘OMG 2’ things are looking good,” Sunny concluded.

