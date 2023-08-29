From Haddi to Section 108, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has an exciting lineup to watch out for!

Renowned for his unparalleled acting prowess, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stands tall as one of Bollywood's most coveted actors. With each project, he has not only ascended the ladder of success but also carved an indelible mark by portraying roles that are for the ages to come. From the grittiest to the most complex characters, Nawazuddin has breathed life into them, making them his own. Here is looking at his upcoming and distinctive lineup from Section 108 to Haddi, where the actor will be demonstrating his versatility.

Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is ready to take the audience on an unforgettable ride with his role as a transgender. Haddi, an upcoming revenge drama movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, explores the world of vengeance and power, showcasing Siddiqui's remarkable versatility as he portrays two distinct characters in this crime drama. With a compelling storyline and exceptional performances, Haddi promises to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

Saindhav

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's cinematic trajectory continues to mesmerize as he prepares to grace the screen in Saindhav. With his chameleon-like ability to embody diverse personas, Nawazuddin is poised to push the boundaries once again. Nawazuddin plays Vikas Malik in Saindhav. In the poster that was dropped, the actor is seen standing next to an expensive car and smoking a beedi. Saindhav marks Nawazuddin's debut in Tollywood.

Section 108

The upcoming film Section 108 features the incredibly talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of Tahoor Khan, an insurance claim consultant. The recently released teaser for the movie has left audiences in awe, as it highlights a never-before-seen facet of Siddiqui's acting abilities. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the release of the full movie to witness his mesmerizing performance on the big screen.