3 Reasons to watch Samantha- Vijay starrer Kushi

As Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi premieres on September 1, 2023, Indulge takes a look at three reasons why one should not miss this on-screen pairing.

The musical romantic drama, which also happens to be Samantha’s last before she takes a break as she heads over to treat myositis, has been creating quite a buzz in the industry. While the trailer and the music have already won the hearts of the people, here are three reasons why one should actually make their way to the theatres to watch this pair.

New onscreen pair

Kushi has Samantha Ruth Prabhu paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda for the very first time. It promises to be an exciting pair with positive on-screen chemistry which comes to the two of them quite effortlessly. The pairing has also heightened the level of anticipation to see whether it will be liked by the audience once released or not.

Self-made actors

Both actors have carved their way into the entertainment industry through sheer hard work and talent, becoming leading names in the Indian cinema today. Vijay Deverakonda is already known as a heartthrob not only in the South Indian film industry but also in the Hindi film industry, given that he was recently paired opposite Ananya Pandey. Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the other hand made headlines as one of the most gorgeous leading ladies of the age. Her cameo in Pushpa elevated her success level beyond imagination.

Fresh Love Story

Kushi promises to be an interesting love story unlike any seen earlier. With age, the take on love stories is also changing in cinema. It would thus be interesting to see how this marriage-centric movie deals with the concept in the modern day along with a fresh pairing of the superstars.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is expected to release on September 1.