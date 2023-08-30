Vicky Kaushal shares a newly released song from an upcoming movie

Vicky Kaushal treats his fans to a Raksha Bandhan gift. The actor who will soon be seen in the movie The Great Indian Family has just posted a glimpse of his newly released song from the same movie called Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aja. The song has been officially released under the Yash Raj Films Youtube channel and has been shared by Kaushal across all social media platforms.

The sequence features Bhajan Kumar [ Kaushal] in an ethnic wear and he sings and performs it in front of a huge crowd. The Music has been arranged by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has been sung by Nakash Aziz. The song features traditional instruments like harmonium, Tarang, dholak, tabla, dhol, percussion, and others.

The Great Indian Family is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya with Aditya Chopra helming as producer. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and others. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 22, 2023.

The song is out on the Yash Raj Films official Youtube channel and can be listened across other audio streaming platforms as well.