BCCI hosts special screening of Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer for the DCCI

Saiyami Kher and the BCCI host a special screening of her latest movie Ghoomer for the paraplegic cricketers of the DCCI, a special arm of the BCCI.

Ghoomer, directed by R. Balki starring Saiyami Kher in the lead role of a paraplegic cricketer also has Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The screening took place in Mumbai and was attended by almost 50 specially-abled cricketers who participated in international tournaments representing India.

Kher comments on the occasion, “I am truly touched by the positive impact Ghoomer has had on these exceptional athletes. Their dedication and resilience are truly inspiring, and I am humbled to have been a part of a film that resonated with them. Their stories are part of what we wanted to show in the movie. I’m so honoured that DCCI and BCCI have given us this opportunity to show the film to the people that matter. Human resilience is the definition of these sports people and I’m elated and excited to see their response.”

Her performance on–screen has left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. She has not only received positive appreciation but has also formed an emotional bond with the community. The screening was ideally held to inspire the sportspersons and it succeeded in its intention. The moment was also special as it reiterated the close bond sports have always shared with cinema.