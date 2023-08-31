Cricketer-turned-actor Anuraag Malhan makes his Bollywood debut with Yaatris

Actor and cricketer Anuraag Malhan is all set to make his bollywood debut with the upcoming film Yaatris starring seasoned actors like Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever and Chahatt Khanna which is set to release on October 6. Helmed by director Harish Vyas and produced by Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment, the film is touted to be a heartfelt family drama.

The debutante actor gets candid about how he landed into the role and his working experience in the film. His character poster introduces him as Maahi Sharma, a street smart guy with a golden heart!

Anuraag shared, "My character is of an underdog who wants to make it big using shortcuts. It's a light family comedy drama film so all I just wanted was to create a happy environment which was already at set and sink into it. The director wanted me to ditch my ripped abs and go for a more Desi look to match the simple and out-of-shape family. And let me tell you, I absolutely loved it! Being able to indulge in all kinds of delicious food without any restrictions was such a treat. It made the whole experience even more enjoyable!"

Expressing his joy on making his Bollywood debut, Malhan added, "It's the a very happy moment for me since I have been looking for a good script where audiences can see me and feel relatable. This film has definitely given me that break."

The poster of the film

Describing his working experience in the film, he mentioned, "I had such an amazing time working with my co-actors. Raghuvir Yadav was like a cool father figure, and Seema Pahwa brought a strict yet emotional energy to the set. Jamie and I, we had our fair share of tiffs, just like any brother and sister. It was an absolute blast working with them, and it truly felt like a family. Those memories are definitely something I'll cherish forever!"

Giving insights about the film he stated, "Yaatris is a film that draws inspiration from cherished childhood memories of family trips. These nostalgic recollections often involve unrealized plans due to various circumstances. The movie skilfully reflects this sentiment, presenting a relatable narrative that strikes a chord with audiences from diverse backgrounds. It particularly focuses on the middle-class experience, infusing the unfolding story with authenticity and a touch of familiarity."