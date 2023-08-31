Nishant Dahiya on his character in Akelli

Actor Nishant Dahiya, who played Roger Binny in Ranveer Singh's 83 is now all set for the theatrical release of his highly-anticipated film Akelli, where he is starred opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha. Director Pranay Meshram's Akelli stands as a blend of drama and thriller, tracing the path of an average Indian girl caught within the clutches of a conflict-ravaged landscape, wherein her battle for survival takes centre stage.

Nishant who plays the role of Rafiq takes on the persona of an unassuming, middle-class man. His character radiates compassion, sincerity, and a genuine devotion to his family. As the script unfolded during narration, Pranay unveiled the intricacies of the narrative which led Nishant to say yes to this role. Nishant shares, "While I have explored a diverse array of roles in the past, this particular character offered a novel experience—a portrayal of a positive and heroic character. As I listened to the narration, I often found echoes of my own identity resonating through Rafiq. Also, given the nature of this film, set in a war-torn backdrop, it was crucial that the director truly grasped its soul and true essence. I heard Pranay's vision and I got convinced. My gut said, Let's go for it'."

On working with Nushrratt, Nishant shared, "Working alongside Nushrratt was an absolute delight. Her dynamic presence on set infused an infectious energy that created a comfortable and enjoyable working environment. Despite the time limitations we faced during preparation, we dedicated ourselves to thorough script readings, delving deep into the intricate paths and connections of our characters."

Nishant's commitment to this character also had him dwell into the finer nuances of the Urdu dialect. He invested in diction lessons over a two-week period, under the expert guidance of his Urdu instructor. Beyond language, Nishant also focused on his appearance, consciously adopting the persona of an ordinary individual- someone relatable and unassuming. Nishant also fondly recounts his journey in tinsel town thus far, “Roger Binny is a public figure and Rafiq has an inconspicuous existence. The actor in me loved this contrasting character contrast. This is what makes our job unique, it’s a new stint every time. No other profession can give you this kind of range and job satisfaction,” Nishant signs off.