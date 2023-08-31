Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's journey in Niranjan Iyengar's film

Vikrant Massey, the versatile actor who recently stunned audiences with his transformative role in 12th Fail, is gearing up for yet another exciting venture. Massey, who has time and again demonstrated his acting prowess, is all set to collaborate with debut director Niranjan Iyengar for a film, based on the life of the renowned author Ruskin Bond.

The teaser of 12th Fail left everyone in awe as Vikrant Massey embraced a fresh persona as a Hindi medium student. While still basking in the accolades for his portrayal in this distinctive role, Massey will now also be seen in a complete new avatar. Alongside his lead role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming project, he is set to embark on Niranjan Iyengar's directorial debut, which promises to bring to life the captivating story of none other than Ruskin Bond.

Massey's ability to seamlessly transition from being the boy next door to diving into the depths of complex characters has made him a favourite across various demographics. As he prepares to step into the shoes of Ruskin Bond, audiences can undoubtedly look forward to witnessing yet another remarkable performance that showcases his remarkable acting range.