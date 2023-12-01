Director duo Nandita- Shiboprosad announce next movie with Rakhee

After the massive success of Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s Puja 2023 release Raktabeej, the director duo has released the name of their next. Amar Boss starring Rakhee, Shiboprosad and Srabanti Chatterjee will go on floors on January 3, 2024.

The film marks the return of Rakhee after two decades. Her last Bengali theatrical release was Rituparno Ghosh’s Subho Muhurat (2003) and while she was part of Gautam Halder’s Nirban (2019) which did the rounds of several film festivals, it was not released theatrically. Rakhee would be seen essaying the role of the protagonist in the movie.

Talking about the movie Nandita Roy comments, “I have great regards for Rakhee di and wanted to work with her for long. Amar Boss was conceived keeping her in mind. We are delighted about getting this opportunity to work with her. This is also our first work with Srabanti.”

Shiboprosad adds, “We have been in touch with Rakhee di for quite some time now. She has seen most of our films and said her favourite is Haami. She is not just a gem of an actress but also a warm person and a straight talker. We are proud to work with her.” He continues, “After completing Raktabeej our first task was to finish the script of Amar Boss. We did a script reading in Mumbai and as soon as she heard it Rakhee di said yes. She gave us dates and now we are preparing for the shoot.”

Rakhee on the other hand shares her view, “I used to work in cinema when it was very different. But I have no regrets about stopping, about not working with directors I have not worked with. My favourite director is Tapan Sinha. I love the way he made films for everyone.”

The director duo have been instrumental in the comeback of Victor Banerjee, another veteran through Raktabeej in 2023 which is enjoying massive success in Bengal and overseas. Amar Boss, starring Rakhee will also be one of the highly anticipated movies of 2024.