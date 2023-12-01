Sambhav Jain speaks on working with Milind Soman in Starfish

Actor Sambhav Jain, who has been part of projects like Gully Boy, Setters, Good Newwz, and recently made his debut at the Cannes Film festival and signed a Hollywood film there, is currently seen in a T-series thriller drama film titled ‘Starfish’ starring alongside Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat and Tusharr Khanna, which is directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal.

Giving insights about his role, he says, "In the role of Kabir, I portrayed a scuba diver employed at a private company alongside Tara, played by Khushalii Kumar. Kabir embodies the essence of a genuine friend, radiating positivity and unwavering support for Tara in times of need. To prepare for the role, I underwent scuba diving training and mastered underwater sign language. My primary focus was to maintain Kabir's relatability and authenticity on screen."

He further adds, "I secured the role of Kabir through an audition process. I received a call from a Mumbai-based casting director, and director Akhilesh Jaiswal was impressed with my audition performance. He subsequently invited me to a meeting where we delved deeper into the character's intricacies and the film's overarching narrative. Based on this interaction, I was offered the role and officially signed on to the project."

(L-R) Milind, Ankita and Sambhav

Recalling his scuba diving experience while shooting for the film, he reveals, "I was little anxious about scuba diving and going underwater as I never did it before. Though I knew swimming but still going underwater is something different. But when I was on set shooting for the film, everything became so easy. The crew was really supportive and gave us enough time to prepare for it. As they say, little nervousness is also important."

Describe his working experience with Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman and others, he mentioned, "It was an incredible experience working on this film. I felt comfortable and at ease throughout the process. Milind Soman and Khushali Kumar are exceptionally grounded and approachable individuals, making the experience even more enriching. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside such remarkable co-actors."

Talking about the film's USP, he shared, "It’s simple yet something new. Another USP is that its world revolves around people who deal with underwater and its activities. It’s based on a book by the same name and has a very different treatment."