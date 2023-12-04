Atthoi adapts Othello to silver screen; Arna Mukhopadhyay turns director

After Macbeth, now Othello gets adapted for screen. The movie, Athhoi, a joint venture of Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment, will be released in 2024. The makers unveiled the stellar cast through an official announcement today. Starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar and Arna Mukhopadhyay the film would go on floors from December 13, 2023. Anirban will also serve as the creative director while Arna will be directing it.

Arna will portray Dr Atthoi Lodha based on Othello who is deeply rooted in a Dalit background. He is a leader, dreamer and a lover. Anirban takes on the role of Gogo based on the cunning Iago. He represents a villain in disguise of a friend to Atthoi. Sohini Sarkar will be portraying Diya sketched on Desdemona. Characterised by her spirited demeanors and intelligence she is a symbol of love.

The poster

Atthoi brings to regional cinema the brilliance of Shakespeare for the first time enacted by an unforgettable and apt cast. It retells the story of love, friendship, relationship and bonding for the audience to revel in. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated watch of the coming year.