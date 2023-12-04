Kabuliwala trailer drops, Mithun Chakraborty leads the film

Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment proudly unveil the official trailer of Kabuliwala, in a distinctive manner, unveiling it simultaneously across relevant electronic media channels in Bengal followed by its online release. Mithun Chakraborty takes center stage in the role of Rahmat, a character that resonates across generations, promising to rekindle the emotional warmth that touched hearts years ago. This production, led by SVF Entertainment and brought to life by visionaries Jyoti Deshpande, Shrikant Mohta, and Mahendra Soni, aims to breathe new life into Tagore's timeless narrative.

The tale of Rahmat, set against the bustling cityscape of Kolkata in 1965, unfolds as an Afghan man's paternal love overflows for a little girl named Mini. Portrayed by the talented child actor Anumegha Kahali, the film explores the universal themes of love that knows no boundaries, transcending both geographical borders and cultural divides. Abir Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar step into the roles of Mini's parents, enriching the narrative with their compelling performances.

Chakraborty shares, "In stepping into Rahmat's shoes in Kabuliwala, I find myself traversing the timeless corridors of Tagore's narrative. It's not just a role; it's a profound connection with a story that transcends eras, reminding us that love is a language understood by the heart, regardless of time or borders."

The poster

Director Suman Ghosh, known for his collaboration with Chakraborty in the critically acclaimed Nobel Chor, energises fresh life into this classic after 66 years, following in the footsteps of the trailblazing Tapan Sinha who immortalised Tagore's narrative in 1957. Speaking about the project, Ghosh reflects, "Recreating Kabuliwala is a creative journey filled with passion and nostalgia. It's an honour to delve into the nuances of Tagore's work once again, especially with the legendary Mithun Chakraborty. With 'Kabuliwala,' we aim to weave magic on screen, capturing the hearts of audiences just as Tagore did with his timeless tale."

Abir Chatterjee, who plays a pivotal role in the film, adds his perspective, "Being part of Kabuliwala is a unique opportunity to bring Tagore's poignant story to a new generation. The film beautifully captures the essence of love that defies time and cultural barriers. This film is not just a recreation; it's a celebration of Tagore's enduring legacy, and I believe audiences will connect with its timeless emotions."

The enchanting narrative is complemented by the soulful compositions of the illustrious Indraadip Das Gupta, adding another layer to the emotive journey of Kabuliwala.

As the emotionally stirring tale of a father-daughter bond unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata, Kabuliwala is set to be released during Christmas 2023.

