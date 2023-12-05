Sharad Kelkar lends his voice for Prabhas in Salaar Part 1

December is undoubtedly a blockbuster month for Bollywood, with some of the biggest of films releasing. One of the most anticipated ones is Prabhas starrer Salaar – Part 1, the film’s trailer was released on Monday, December 4, and gained immense popularity. While everyone is celebrating the film already, Sharad Kelkar has all the more reason to do so. For the third time, Sharad has lent his voice for Prabhas in the Prashanth Neel film and it just fits so perfectly. Earlier, Sharad lent his voice for Prabhas in Baahubali and Adipurush.

Now with Salaar getting added to the list, the actor seems quite elated as he took to social media and wrote, “Glad to be a part of Salaar. Once again the magic of the face and voice combo thank you Prashanth Neel sir and Prabhas for this.” Talking about the same Sharad says, “It is a great combination of face and voice we discovered with me and Prabhas films. Right from Baahubali, I have received great appreciation. Even with Salaar, the journey was great, and I am full of gratitude. Finding the right face for the voice is rare and I am glad I got to be associated with such a perfect combo.”

Salaar-Part 1 poster

On the work front, Sharad will be next seen in Ayalaan, Sri, Indian Police Force, Slum Golf, Nayeka, and many more projects.