Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ roars at the box office, nearing INR 300 crore club

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest cinematic venture, Animal, continues its triumphant run at the box office, showcasing an unstoppable performance. According to preliminary estimates, the film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, amassed INR 38.25 crore in India on its fifth day since hitting the screens, positioning itself on the trajectory toward the coveted INR 300 crore club.

With an overall occupancy rate of 42.51 per cent for its Hindi-language version on Tuesday, Animal has accumulated a total business of INR 283.74 crore. Notably, it has now become Ranbir’s highest-grossing film in India, surpassing the lifetime business of Sanju, which reached INR 342.53 crore.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel expressed the film's robust performance, stating, “#Animal Tuesday Biz is close to Monday... Just minimal drop. Day 5 is headed towards ₹ 37-38 cr all langs. This is trending like a different beast all together #RanbirKapoor.”

On the global front, Animal crossed the INR 400 crore milestone at the box office. As per the latest reports, the film's global earnings stand at a staggering INR 425 crore. The official X account for Animal jubilantly declared, “Animal conquers Monday!” as it updated the worldwide box office figures.

Starring Ranbir alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra, Animal delves into the complexities of the troubled relationship between Ranbir's character, Ranvijay Singh, and his father, Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil, within the gritty backdrop of the crime and underworld. With an A certificate from the CBFC, the pan-India film is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal faced off against Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office, emerging as the triumphant contender.

Reflecting on the overwhelming success of the film, Bobby, essaying the antagonist in the film, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much. God has been really kind. Itna pyaar mil raha hai iss film ke liye lagta hai ki sapna dekh raha hu (The love our film is getting feels like a dream).”