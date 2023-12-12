Indo-British Sports Drama A Game of Two Halves set to premiere in 2024

Indo-British Sports drama A Game of Two Halves is all set to premiere in India, the UK, and North America on February 23, 2024. This international production is a platform of awareness for underprivileged young athletes; and, it stars Marvel’s Eternals fame Saaj Raja.

A Game of Two Halves is a coming-of-age movie that is an insight into an identity crisis, racial dissonance, and acceptance. Its ensemble cast includes Saaj Raja of Marvel’s Eternals fame; Harish Khanna who was seen in 12th Fail, Lucy Jackson from The Innocents, Swaroopa Ghosh of Piku and Vicky Donor fame and Nikkita Chadha who was seen in Barbie. The movie is directed by British-Asian filmmaker Khayam Khan known for Bus Ride.

It is set against the backdrop of both Indian and Britain societies and takes the audience on the transformative journey of Sanjay played by Saaj Raja. He plays a young British student who goes through a journey of self-discovery while teaching underprivileged students football in Hyderabad.

Khayam comments, “Having grown up in an emerging Multi-cultural Britain, where I was one of only a handful of “Brown” skinned kids at school, I identify with Sanjay and sympathise with his struggle to find acceptance. Sanjay tries to be accepted by the “cool kids” by following the beautiful Shreya, but learns his true nature through the life lessons the kids teach him. In the film, I want to show the juxtaposition of what we believe our identity is and what it truly is when we find ourselves and are comfortable in the skin we have been blessed with."