Neha Dhupia's global debut in Egyptian director Ali El Arabi's Blue 52

Neha Dhupia is all set to capture the hearts of the international audiences with her global debut in award winning director Ali El Arabi’s Blue 52. The renowned Egyptian filmmaker is known for his Captains of Za’atari and is back to direct yet another fiction in the backdrop of India and Qatar, starring Dhupia.

The actor has already won the hearts of many through her versatile acting prowess is preparing for her international debut which will have her in a never-before-seen avatar during the high emotion drama. Neha comments, “Embarking on the journey of Blue 52 has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It's a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact and I’m glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first”.

Blue 52 is the story of Ashish who is isolated by his father at a tender age due to a tragedy-ridden guilt. Growing up he knows nothing beyond his idol Messi and the lessons imparted by his mother. He decides to leave his island home in pursuit of meeting his idol Messi at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and embarks upon a journey of self-discovery.

Director Arabi comments, “Creating Blue 52 was a labor of love, blending the cinematic languages of Egypt, America, and India. Neha brought an unparalleled dedication to her role, infusing the character with a nuanced emotional depth. The picturesque locales of Kochi and the vibrant energy of Qatar served as the perfect canvas for our storytelling. This film is a testament to the collaborative spirit of international cinema, and I am excited for audiences to experience the richness we've crafted together."