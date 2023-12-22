Actor Shishir Sharma opens up on the psychological thriller, Kazi

Veteran actor Shishir Sharma, best known for his work in Raazi, Chhichhore, Dangal, Mission Majnu, URI to name a few, opens up about his recently-released psychological thriller film Kazi, a cinematic endeavor led by former Indian Air Force officer-turned-filmmaker Sheba Ghosh. The film released on OTT platform Open Theatre recently.

Talking about what prompted him to take up the film, Sharma said, "I liked the script very much. The director's bold career shift, leaving the Air Force to chase her filmmaking dream, spoke volumes about her commitment to this project. This, coupled with the script's unconventional genre, made me eager to join forces and bring this story to life. She dared to chase a dream, just like the characters she would bring to life."

Shishir Sharma

Describing his character and working experience, he mentioned, "I chose the character because I wanted to, not because I felt pity on the director or so. This character wasn't just a role; it was a portal to unexplored depths. The script offered a canvas for profound exploration, and the breathtaking locations were like a siren song, promising an epic journey. The unexpected bonus was the incredible team spirit; the camaraderie on set was icing on the cake."

Talking about the film's USP, he added, "Prepare to be transported by a film that doesn't shy away from honesty and truthfulness. Sheba's directorial debut holds a mirror to the human experience, urging audiences to engage with integrity and a willingness to be deeply moved. This film's magic lies in the quiet hum of unity. Witness a tapestry woven from the threads of countless hearts, each beating in sync to tell a story of raw honesty and human connection."