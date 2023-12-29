Arijit Singh's Bhaabo Jodi from Kabuliwala wins hearts

Kabuliwala's end credit song, Bhaabo Jodi by Arijit Singh, has created quite a buzz in the industry. Composed by Indraadip Das Gupta, the audio, initially deployed on Meta, quickly gained traction and prompted producers to make the decision of releasing it on YouTube and other music platforms.

Featuring prominent figures like Mithun Chakraborty, Anumegha Kahali, Abir Chatterjee, and Sohini Sarkar, the song beautifully encapsulates the heartwarming tale of Rahmat and the endearing idiosyncrasies shared between Mini and him. The narrative skilfully unfolds Rahmat's journey as a Kabuliwala. Singh's soulful rendition and Das Gupta's musical composition blend seamlessly, resulting in a song that is not only melodious but also emotionally resonant, making "Bhaabo Jodi" a must-listen for music enthusiasts.

With consecutive houseful screenings throughout its regional release, Kabuliwala has emerged as a box office sensation, creating a buzz of its national release today. Over the span of 4 days, the film garnered an impressive collection of 1 crore, underscoring its widespread appeal. The overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics alike have further heightened the excitement, as the film now embarks on a nationwide journey, promising to captivate hearts across the country.

