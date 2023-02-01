Director Anurag Kashyap gets nostalgic on his visit to Hansraj College ahead of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Anurag Kashyap is coming up with his take on modern relationships and their complexities with Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Ahead of its release Kashyap visited Delhi and his college and got quite nostalgic, where he shared some unknown details about his college life.

Anurag, an alumnus of Hansraj College visited his canteen and met the staff that existed at his time. He also took a tour around the library and hostel. It was quite nostalgic as he stepped into his room and revealed how he wrote scripts on the walls of his room.

Anurag also shared how the entire hostel went to watch Shah Rukh's Deewana. The debutant actor Karan Mehta and Kashyap were seen playing basketball ball on the premises. He surely had a gala time with the staff and processors.

Walking down memory lane Anurag says, "Visiting Delhi and my college brought back a ton of memories. Remembering the good times, and seeing the hockey ground give way to a basketball court made me

a bit sad, meeting Anthony who fed us rajma chawal when we had no money at the canteen, visiting my room at the hostel and the staff especially, meeting Durga made me nostalgic."

Karan Mehta on his experience visiting Delhi and Anurag Kashyap's college says," It was a fantastic experience to walk down memory lane and hear such amusing stories from Anurag sir of his college days. Coincidentally, I played cricket on this college ground at the age of 10 and I have some fond memories of the same."

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta marks his debut. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap's ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under Good Bad Films Production is slated to release on February 3, 2023.